Ted Cruz Blows A Gasket And Attacks Stephen King Over Cancun Joke

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) went off on author Steven King after King responded to Cruz’s claim that he spends a lot of time on the southern border with a Cancun joke.

King responded to Cruz’s claim that the southern border has never been this bad:

You’ve also spent a lot of time in Cancun. That’s pretty south, right? https://t.co/MfkkZhLNCs — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 23, 2023

Cruz responded on Monday:

Multi-millionaire Leftist @StephenKing sits in his mansion in Maine and laughs at the kids being abused & the women being sexually assaulted on our Southern border. He doesn’t give a damn about their suffering—or about the 853 migrants who died last year or the 100k Americans… https://t.co/olSWvcNqqr — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 26, 2023

Ted Cruz is up for reelection, and the one thing he most definitely does not want to talk about is Cancun and how he fled his state as his constituents were dying during a power outage.

The problem for Sen. Cruz is that he remains unpopular in Texas. He barely won his last reelection campaign over Beto O’Rourke, leading former Rep. Colin Allred by just seven points.

Cruz has the second-highest favorable rating of any political figure in Texas at 49%. However, he also has the highest unfavorable rating at 45%. Allred is currently doing better against Cruz than Beto O’Rourke did at the same time in Cruz’s last reelection campaign, and O’Rourke only lost by two points.

Sen. Cruz is sensitive about his trip to Cancun, and he is also trying to rally his supporters with a baseless and unhinged attack against Stephen King.

The Cancun scandal will follow Cruz for the rest of his career.

Coming unglued on Twitter each time a prominent person brings it up is the opposite of a winning strategy.