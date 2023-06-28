This Can’t Be Good For Trump: Rudy Giuliani Is Voluntarily Talking To Jack Smith

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

It is being reported that Rudy Giuliani has been meeting with special counsel prosecutors voluntarily to be asked about the fake elector scheme.

Video:

Jack Smith is talking to Rudy Giuliani, and Brad Raffensperger is testifying before the special counsel grand jury. pic.twitter.com/8ElZAGDeeC — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 28, 2023

CNN reported:

He was a key part of former President Trump’s efforts to try to overturn the 2020 election. And it’s significant that he’s speaking to investigators now. He was subpoenaed back in November of last year by the Justice Department. Before this even became a special counsel probe. And then he heard nothing from Jack Smith for about six months. And I asked sources in this investigation, should he be worried?

And a lot of them suggested that yes, because if you haven’t heard that far into an investigation it suggests that you could be a target and not just a witness. So we’ve learned that he has sat down voluntarily with investigators. In a statement, his spokesman said this was purely voluntary and that the interview was conducted in a professional manner. But at this point, it’s unclear what he shared with investigators. We have a good idea what they probably asked him about because originally he was subpoenaed for information about money he made, payments he received around the time he was filing all those challenges to the 2020 election.



Giuliani is reportedly worried about being federally indicted. Trump’s former lawyer seems like the perfect pressure point to get inside information about the former president’s attempted coup. Giuliani coordinated the fake elector scheme, and if he has a choice between being indicted or flipping on Trump, the odds are pretty good that Rudy Giuliani is going to flip.

It is not good for Trump if any of his former lawyers are talking to prosecutors, but it is awful if that former lawyer is Rudy Giuliani.