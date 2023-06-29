Biden Calls SCOTUS Conservatives ‘Not Normal’ When Asked About Rogue Court

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

President Biden responded by saying that the conservative majority on the Supreme Court is not a normal court when asked if SCOTUS has gone rogue.

Video:

Question to Biden as he is leaving, "Is this a rogue court?" Biden, "This is not a normal court." pic.twitter.com/b6QNGRZ4nC — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 29, 2023

A reporter asked President Biden as he was leaving the Roosevelt Room after giving remarks on the Supreme Court’s overturn of affirmative action, ” Mr. Biden, the Congressional Black Caucus said the Supreme Court has questioned its own legitimacy, Is this a rogue court?”

Biden paused at the door, appeared to think about the question for a moment, and then answered, “This is not a normal court.”



Biden was correct. It is not normal for a court to throw out decades of established law and precedent based on nothing more than judicial activism and partisan ideology.

Just as they did in the Dobbs decision, the Supreme Court majority had no legal rationale or justification for overturning affirmative action.

None of this is normal, and the country needs to come up with a solution to a corrupt Supreme Court majority that is making up its own rules as it goes along and appears to be completely out of control.

Not normal is probably too kind of a description of what this Supreme Court majority is attempting to do to the nation.