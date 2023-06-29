Michelle Obama Blasts The SCOTUS Hypocrisy Behind The Overturn Of Affirmative Action

Facebook

After the conservative Supreme Court majority overturned affirmative action, former First Lady Michelle Obama reacted with a powerful and personal statement.

Mrs. Obama said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Back in college, I was one of the few Black students on my campus, and I was proud of getting into such a respected school. I knew I’d worked hard for it. But still, I sometimes wondered if people thought I got there because of affirmative action. It was a shadow that students like me couldn’t shake, whether those doubts came from the outside or inside our own minds.

But the fact is this: I belonged. And semester after semester, decade after decade, for more than half a century, countless students like me showed they belonged, too. It wasn’t just the kids of color who benefitted, either. Every student who heard a perspective they might not have encountered, who had an assumption challenged, who had their minds and their hearts opened gained a lot as well. It wasn’t perfect, but there’s no doubt that it helped offer new ladders of opportunity for those who, throughout our history, have too often been denied a chance to show how fast they can climb.

Of course, students on my campus and countless others across the country were — and continue to be — granted special consideration for admissions. Some have parents who graduated from the same school. Others have families who can afford coaches to help them run faster or hit a ball harder. Others go to high schools with lavish resources for tutors and extensive standardized test prep that help them score higher on college entrance exams. We don’t usually question if those students belong. So often, we just accept that money, power, and privilege are perfectly justifiable forms of affirmative action, while kids growing up like I did are expected to compete when the ground is anything but level.

So today, my heart breaks for any young person out there who’s wondering what their future holds — and what kinds of chances will be open to them. And while I know the strength and grit that lies inside kids who have always had to sweat a little more to climb the same ladders, I hope and I pray that the rest of us are willing to sweat a little, too. Today is a reminder that we’ve got to do the work not just to enact policies that reflect our values of equity and fairness, but to truly make those values real in all of our schools, workplaces, and neighborhoods.

Former First Lady Obama was correct. The conservative majority is creating an uneven playing field in terms of university admissions. Those who can afford tutors and coaches, and to send their kids to the best private schools will get more consideration and have an advantage in the college admissions process.

What does this decision mean for the next generation of Barack and Michelle Obamas?

The college environment is difficult enough for non-wealthy, non-white students as it is.

The last thing that the students and the country needed was a partisan majority of conservative judicial activists taking opportunity away from them, but that is exactly what has happened with this decision.