Report: Jack Smith Is Ready To Charge Rudy Giuliani

Special Counsel Jack Smith is reportedly ready to indict Rudy Giuliani and other Trump lawyers for alleged crimes.

The Independent reported, “It is understood that Mr Smith’s team is ready to bring charges against several of the attorneys who have worked for Mr Trump, including those who aided the ex-president in his push to ignore the will of voters and remain in the White House despite having lost the 2020 election. One of those figures is Mr Trump’s erstwhile personal attorney, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.”

If this report is accurate, it will contextualize Giuliani’s recent voluntary meetings with federal prosecutors. Rudy Giuliani might be talking to the feds as part of a deal to get a lesser charge that would not result in jail time. Giuliani was the coordinator of the fake elector plot.

If they come to be, the charges for Trump’s lawyers will almost definitely be related to the fake elector plot. The Trump campaign filed forged papers with the federal government naming a slate of fake Trump electors for several swing states that President Biden won. The filing of the documents was a federal crime.

However, there could also be charges related to the Trump lawyers’ efforts to overturn election results at the state level by pressuring election officials. A third layer to the potential criminality is the 1/6 attack on the Capitol.

If Jack Smith charges Trump’s lawyers and they start flipping on him, there could be a whole new round of legal charges that would kill any dreams that Trump has of returning to the White House.