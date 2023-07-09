Jack Smith Is Investigating Trump’s Conduct In Attempted 2020 Coup

Facebook

Special Counsel Jack Smith has brought forward dozens of witnesses as he is specifically investigating Donald Trump’s conduct from the period after Election Day 2020 through 1/6/2021.

NBC News reported:

Federal grand jurors probing Donald Trump’s attempts to stop the transfer of presidential power after his 2020 election loss have heard testimony from dozens of witnesses in a wide-ranging investigation that has examined the former president’s conduct spanning the time from before Election Day through the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, an NBC News analysis found.

…

Smith was charged with investigating any violations of the law in connection with efforts to “interfere with the lawful transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election or the certification of the Electoral College vote” on Jan. 6, “as well as any matters that arose or might arise directly from this investigation.”

The article makes the point that Trump’s speech before the attack on the Capitol might not be chargeable because it could fall into the realm of protected speech. However, Trump’s conduct in pressuring state officials to overturn the 2020 election results and the fake elector plot could be chargeable offenses.

Former President Trump argued that he did nothing wrong, but federal prosecutors would not be still investigating his conduct if they heard from dozens of witnesses that he did nothing wrong.

The big trouble for Trump could be in any criminal charges related to his plot to overturn the election.

If Jack Smith files charges against Trump involving his plot to overturn the election, it will be the blow struck to protect democracy since Trump arrived on the political scene.