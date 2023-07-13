Rep. Katie Porter Plays Jeopardy With Hearing Witnesses To Expose Pentagon Waste

Facebook

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) debuted a new prop at a hearing on Thursday. She had her own version of Jeopardy where she quizzed witnesses on DOD waste and the lack of financial accountability.

Video:

I’m a fan of Jeopardy so I thought this was a pretty interesting way to make your point in a hearing on financial accountability in the DOD pic.twitter.com/MbKQaRxMRb — Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2023

Porter had witnesses pick from topics like enablers, where the answer was “Individuals who get rich while pushing to overspend our tax dollars.” The question was, “Who are defense lobbyists.” Porter also featured the ten years overbudget F-35 program and other classic elements of DOD waste.

Rep. Porter, who is also a leading 2024 California US Senate candidate has been a tireless advocate for government fiscal accountability who has consistently taken on waste and special interests during her time in the House.

Porter and her hard-working staff consistently come up with new common sense ways to explain how government works or isn’t working for the people that it is supposed to be serving.

Katie Porter along with other declared candidates in the open California race would be a very good senator.

Congress needs more people serving like Porter who are willing to ditch the DC jargon and explain things to people in ways that they can understand.

The Pentagon does waste a lot of taxpayer dollars and oversight is woefully inadequate.

The funds could be better spent in other places, and Porter is serving the American people, well by calling this fact out.