House Democrats Release Evidence That Destroys Kevin McCarthy’s Impeachment Push

House Democrats released the testimony of Chief Border Patrol Agents that debunks Speaker McCarthy’s push to impeach over false claims about the conditions at the southwest border.

The entire memo exposes the lies behind McCarthy’s impeachment movement.

Chief Border Patrol Agents say that there is no crisis and chaos at the border:

Chief Patrol Agent Joel Martinez, Laredo Sector (June 1, 2023):

Q: Chief Ortiz in the past has described what’s gone on at the southwest border the last couple years as a crisis. Would you agree that there’s a crisis at the southwest border?

A: Speaking for Laredo, I don’t have a crisis going on right now, so—

Q: What about with your experience in [Rio Grande Valley sector]?

A: RGV, there was periods of times when we were overwhelmed, but, like, right now, things are normal. They’re good.

The Border Patrol Chiefs also rejected the Republican claim that Biden changed policies and intentionally created a crisis at the border.

Chief Patrol Agent Scott Good, El Paso Sector (June 29, 2023):

Q: And is it fair to say that the agents that serve under you strive to secure the border every day?

A: They do.

Q: And, given that, you’ve never given them an order to stop securing the border. Is that right?

A: Correct.

Q: And, in your role as chief patrol agent of El Paso, you’ve never received an order to stop securing the border. Is that right?

A: Correct.

Q: You’ve never received an order to stop securing the border when you were in the Grand Forks Sector. Is that correct?

A: Correct.

The Biden administration isn’t allowing criminals to cross the border and enter the US.

Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke, San Diego Sector (May 9, 2023):

Q: And, when migrants are detained, they’re screened for their criminal history, whether they’re on a terrorist watch list, anything else in their record. Is that correct?

A: Yes.

Q: And, if someone has a flag, like an outstanding warrant, would they be referred to another law enforcement agency?

A: It depends on the flag, whether we would refer them to another agency or we would handle it ourselves.

Q: Okay. So let’s say, if one someone is wanted for a criminal offense, is it fair to say they’re not just released into the United States, there’s some follow up?

A: Correct.

Republicans And Fox News Have Invented A Fake Border Crisis

Speaker McCarthy and House Republicans are pushing to impeach Biden’s Homeland Security Secretary for a crisis that does not exist.

The crisis at the border has been manufactured by Republicans and conservative media to function as a political tool to engage their voters.

It is telling that when conservative media talks about the crisis on the border, they don’t speak to the people who know best what is going on. They don’t talk to those who are overseeing the policy on the border.

The undertones of racism in the Republican border scare tactics are not subtle, and Kevin McCarthy wants to use the impeachment of the Homeland Security Secretary to paint President Biden as a failure on the border to help Trump in 2024.

Just like the other House Republican investigations, the crisis at the border is a fraud. The witnesss testimony collected by the House Homeland Security and Oversight Committees proves it.

The entire memo is worth reading because it reveals that the Republican impeachment effort is a baseless abuse of power that is intended to influence the 2024 presidential election.