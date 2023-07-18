Most Of The Michigan Fake Electors Will Spend The Rest Of Their Lives In Prison If Convicted

Facebook

The 16 fake Trump electors that have been charged in Michigan are facing prison sentences if convicted that would mean that most of them would spend the rest of their lives behind bars.

Here is the list of fake electors and their charges from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel:

Kathy Berden, 70, of Snover

William (Hank) Choate, 72, of Cement City

Amy Facchinello, 55, of Grand Blanc

Clifford Frost, 75, of Warren

Stanley Grot, 71, of Shelby Township

John Haggard, 82, of Charlevoix

Mary-Ann Henry, 65, of Brighton

Timothy King, 56, of Ypsilanti

Michele Lundgren, 73, of Detroit

Meshawn Maddock, 55, of Milford

James Renner, 76, of Lansing

Mayra Rodriguez, 64, of Grosse Pointe Farms

Rose Rook, 81, of Paw Paw

Marian Sheridan, 69, of West Bloomfield

Ken Thompson, 68, of Orleans

Kent Vanderwood, 69, of Wyoming

Each defendant has been charged with:

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Forgery, a 14-year felony,

Two counts of Forgery, a 14-year felony,

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felony,

One count of Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felony,

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony, and,

Two counts of Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony.

The youngest of the Trump fake electors is 55 years old. If each of these individuals is tried and convicted, even if they avoid maximum sentences, they are likely to never spend another day outside of prison.

The question that remains unanswered is why these people would throw away their lives to commit crimes for Donald Trump. The felony charges are serious, and since they are state-level charges, the fake electors can’t count on a pardon from Trump if he ever returns to the White House to bail them out.

If these people are convicted, it should serve as a deterrent to anyone in the future who might consider participating in a plot to steal a presidential election.