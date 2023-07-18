Wisconsin’s Top Election Administrator Has Been Interviewed By Jack Smith About Trump

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

The top election administrator in Wisconsin has been interviewed by Jack Smith and federal prosecutors about Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election.

The AP reported:

Wisconsin’s top elections administrator on Tuesday became the latest official in a battleground state to say they have been interviewed by federal investigators as part of the special counsel’s probe into the 2020 election.

Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe answered questions from the FBI and Justice Department officials in person in April, her spokesperson Riley Vetterkind said. Investigators have also spoken with the leader of elections in New Mexico, Michigan and Georgia.

Wolfe’s position as election administrator is non-partisan, but given that Trump has received a target letter related to the 1/6 investigation, she was almost certainly questioned about Trump and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The road map for what could be unfolding in the 1/6 federal criminal indictments is looking more clear. Federal prosecutors may charge Trump, his lawyers, and potentially other allies with a conspiracy against the United States to overturn a federal election.

Smith is investigating the fake electors plot, Trump’s lawyers, Trump’s fundraising related to the Big Lie that the election was stolen, and the former president’s behavior and actions through the 1/6 attack on the Capitol.

Just like the classified documents case, federal prosecutors appear to be building a detailed case against Trump.