Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Americans Need To See Hunter Biden Porn

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene argued that nude pictures of Hunter Biden are the evidence that America needs to see.

Rep. Greene said on Newsmax, “That’s the definition of a two-tier justice system. What you just laid out, but I want everyone to know Shapely and Ziegler had actually gotten a long way, and they stumbled upon finding Hunter Biden’s, uh, involvement in prostitution involvement in making pornography back in November of 2018 when they were actually doing a side investigation into a foreign amateur porn company, and that’s where they found Hunter Biden. So this is shocking, And this is actually the evidence that I believe the American people deserve to see because when the American people can see this evidence as uncomfortable as it was for me to show it on the Oversight Committee today, I believe that’s how they can hold this government accountable and the Department of Justice is politically motivated.”

Video:

Greene says Hunter Biden pornography is evidence that the American people need to see pic.twitter.com/yPHC4cAPKO — Acyn (@Acyn) July 19, 2023

How are naked pictures of Hunter Biden evidence that President Biden ever did anything wrong?

Oh, they’re not.

Republicans are basing their whole argument on a conspiracy theory that the Justice Department went easy on Hunter Biden because Joe Biden made them.

What is the evidence that they have to support this claim?

Well, they don’t have any, but look over here at Marjorie Taylor Greene waving naked pictures of Hunter Biden around.

Nobody needs to see Hunter Biden doing anything.

Hunter Biden doesn’t work for the government and is not a presidential candidate.

The behavior of Greene and House Republicans is disgusting, and an embarrassment to the nation, and Greene can’t stop digging the hole deeper with each appearance on conservative media.