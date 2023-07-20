Fox News and Newsmax drop RFK Jr. hearing.

Jim Jordan’s RFK Jr. Hearing Is Such A Disaster That Fox News And Newsmax Stopped Showing It

The RFK Jr. hearing is such a failure that both Fox News and Newsmax stopped showing it live.

Fox News and Newsmax both abandoned their live coverage:

 

There are a couple of reasons why the conservative networks bailed on the hearing.

First, Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) demolished RFK Jr.:

The second reason is that the cable networks closely monitor their real-time viewership, and the decision to move on from the hearing suggests that viewers were tuning out and ratings were dropping for the live coverage.

Jim Jordan has managed to put on such a non-newsworthy hearing that even Fox News and Newsmax viewers were not buying it. 

The one defining characteristic of all of Jim Jordan’s weaponization of government hearings has been their failure to generate any coverage outside of the conservative media bubble. The RFK Jr. hearing is so bad that it can’t hold the attention of conservatives.

It is not surprising that Jordan’s latest effort to help Trump has failed. Republicans should be alarmed because Jordan’s degree of failure is increasing, and he has gotten to the point where he can’t even keep the MAGAs around.

The RFJ Jr. hearing is Jim  Jordan’s biggest failure yet in his bid to help Trump get back to the White House in 2024.

