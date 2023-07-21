Fani Willis Has Evidence To Charge Trump With A Massive Racketeering Scheme

Facebook

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has reportedly developed evidence of a wide-ranging racketeering scheme in Georgia intended to keep Trump in power.

The Guardian reported:

The racketeering statute in Georgia requires prosecutors to show the existence of an “enterprise” – and a pattern of racketeering activity that is predicated on at least two “qualifying” crimes.

In the Trump investigation, the Fulton County district attorney, Fani Willis, has evidence to pursue a racketeering indictment predicated on statutes related to influencing witnesses and computer trespass, the people said.

…

The racketeering statute in Georgia is more expansive than its federal counterpart, notably because any attempts to solicit or coerce the qualifying crimes can be included as predicate acts of racketeering activity, even when those crimes cannot be indicted separately.

The Trump campaign breached voting machines in Georgia and stole voter data. Trump also pressured state and local election officials to overturn Joe Biden’s victory by finding him votes.

It has taken Fani Willis years of investigating to reach the point where indictments are expected between the end of July and the middle of August. If the reporting is accurate, the reason why would seem to be that she is putting together a massive racketeering case against Trump, his lawyers, his campaign, and Georgia state Republican officials.

With Trump’s classified documents criminal trial set to begin in May of 2024, the Republican Party could be about to nominate someone facing charges of racketeering and violating the Espionage Act.

Republicans are delusional if they believe that these legal woes will not influence Trump’s campaign and his ability to win votes in November 2024.

Trump soon be indicted for racketeering as it seems his lifetime of behavior has finally caught up with him.