Donald Trump Jr. Went On TV To Talk About Trump’s Arraignment And It Was A Sad Disaster

Donald Trump Jr. went on television to talk about how his father was doing on arraignment day and could not say if he spoke to his dad or what Trump’s plans were to respond to the arraignment.

Trump Jr. was asked on Newsmax how his dad is doing and what he says when he talks to him, and he answered:

Yeah. I’d say we’re probably built a little different, and I think we’ve gotten used to this right. You know, you know, one of the things we were literally joking about was Hey, you know, I remember back during the Russia, Russia Russia days where the head of the Intelligence Committee wanted to try me for treason, a crime punishable by death. Uh you know that’s become the norm for us. This is how the Democrats function Republicans a need to get a backbone and start fighting back and doing something about it. Not just, you know, saying nice things on TV or Twitter. They actually No use the appropriations process stops some of the funding of this insanity. But no, literally. I was joking with my father think. Oh well now, one of the charges in the new one is literally, you know, they could bring up the death penalty in there. I was like, Oh, we have more in common now. We both share that together. So whether we’re built differently or whether it’s just, you know, we’ve gotten so accustomed to this. We’re not supposed to be. It’s not. That’s not supposed to be, you know, in normal reaction, but for anyone.

Video of Trump Jr.:

This is just sad. Donald Trump Jr. is asked if he has talked to his dad, and he doesn't answer. pic.twitter.com/8hHylTxzVx — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 3, 2023

Later Trump Jr. was asked about his dad’s plan to respond to the arraignment, and this was his answer, “I don’t know if he has remarks plans for tonight after the thing I imagine he’ll say something. You know, he’s not one of these guys that you know, needs to pre-plan these things. You know what you see is what you get. So I’m sure he will have some probably you know, off the cuff remarks later on, but I haven’t actually spoken to him today about what’s going on.”

Video:

Newsmax hosts Donald Trump Jr. who confirms the breaking news that he has spoken to his dad, and he has no idea what's going on. pic.twitter.com/yh8MmUOPif — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 3, 2023

Trump’s family is rallying around him while he is being arraigned on federal felony charges by having no idea what is going on, being kept out of the loop, and having to go on TV and guess what might happen.

When a father and son bond over being accused of treason, that is not a healthy relationship.

Donald Trump clearly doesn’t talk to his own kids, so Trump Jr. has no idea what was going on.

Trump doesn’t even speak to his own kids and let them know what is happening while he is facing federal charges.

It is now clear why Don Jr. is so obsessed with Hunter Biden. Hunter’s dad actually pays attention and loves him.

Don Jr. just wants his daddy to love him. It is obvious that Donald Trump is as bad at parenting as he is at crime.