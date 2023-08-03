Kari Lake Loses Her Mind Says Biden Isn’t The Real President And Trump Must Be Reinstalled

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Kari Lake responded to Trump’s arraignment by claiming that Biden isn’t the real president, 1/6 was staged, and that House must decertify the 2020 election and reinstall Trump.

Lake said on Steve Bannon’s podcast, “This is a guy who already won. He won in 2016. He won even bigger in 2020. All that January 6th was was a staged riot to cover up the fact that they certified a fraudulent election, I agree with a lot of Kash said about impeachment. If we just go back and deal with the fraudulent election, and what happened in 2020, we don’t have to impeach him, because he really isn’t in my opinion and my others when you look at the evidence the true president. Why don’t we decertify 2020, and that is the way we deal with this?”

Video:

Kari Lake says instead of House Republicans trying to impeach Biden, they should just decertify the 2020 election and reinstate Trump to the presidency now. pic.twitter.com/aEId63z7R9 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 4, 2023

At one point in time, Democrats might have been worried that Kari Lake might be able to flip Arizona’s Senate seat in a three-way race, but Lake just couldn’t hold it together. She was one Qanon conspiracy theory away from the royal flush of right-wing crazy. A bigger question is does Kari Lake ever stop trying to overturn elections?

It may disappoint the fascist hologram, but there is no mechanism for decertifying an election. Presidential elections are 50-state elections, and there is no device in any state constitution that allows for the decertification of the results.

All of the talk about how great indictments and arraignments are for Trump is designed to hide the complete and total MAGA freakout that is happening just beneath the surface.