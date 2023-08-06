Marjorie Taylor Greene Admits Republicans Don’t Have The Votes To Impeach Biden

Facebook

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene admitted that House Republicans don’t have the votes to impeach Biden, and she urged Fox News viewers to call their representative and demand impeachment.

Greene said on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures:

I don’t think we’re quite there yet, Maria, just to be honest with you, but I hope that the amount of overwhelming evidence that has come out and continues to pour out will convince those members that are still on the fence. And, Maria, to be honest with you, I’m so thankful you’re covering this issue because it’s been a full blackout from the mainstream media. And these members that still aren’t quite there to be able to vote for an inquiry need to hear from their people back home in their districts. And that’s why it’s so important to let the American people know — let the American people know what’s going on.

Here’s the deal, when we have proof, overwhelming proof like we do I now that the president of the United States has lied repeatedly to the American people, that is exactly the evidence we need that has been used in the past to open an impeachment inquiry. And a vote for inquiry is not a vote for impeachment. What it does is it allows congress to have more power behind our subpoenas and move into an investigation revealing more evidence to see if articles of impeachment need to be considered. And I fully believe that that is exactly what congress should start doing when we come back in September.

Video of Greene:

Marjorie Taylor Greene admits that House Republicans don't have enough votes to impeach Biden, "I don't think we're quite there yet, Maria, just to be honest with you." Greene then blames the media for not covering the conspiracy theory. pic.twitter.com/Xe3XNu4Pxw — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 6, 2023

House Republicans don’t have any evidence against Biden. The more they investigate the more they uncover evidence and witness testimony that President Biden had nothing to do with his son’s business dealings and did nothing wrong.

It isn’t a mainstream media conspiracy that is preventing coverage. It is the fact that these allegations were investigated and debunked during the 2020 election.

The government is facing a potential shutdown by the end of September because House Republicans have not passed appropriations bills for next year, but instead of trying to prevent a devastating government shutdown, Rep. Greene thinks that House Republicans need to focus on Biden impeachment.

Republicans are well on their way to losing the House next year, and it will be because they placed catering to Donald Trump ahead of the American people.