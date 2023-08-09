Trump Loses It Over Jack Smith Getting His Twitter Account

Facebook

Donald Trump lost it when he found out that Special Counsel Jack Smith got a warrant for his Twitter account as part of the criminal investigation.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Just found out that Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ secretly attacked my Twitter account, making it a point not to let me know about this major “hit” on my civil rights. My Political Opponent is going CRAZY trying to infringe on my Campaign for President. Nothing like this has ever happened before. Does the First Amendment still exist? Did Deranged Jack Smith tell the Unselects to DESTROY & DELETE all evidence? These are DARK DAYS IN AMERICA!”

What Is Trump Talking About?

In the midst of what appears to be some sort of frantic breakdown, Trump claimed that his civil rights were being violated. No one is certain if Trump knows what civil rights are, but the former president does not have a right to potentially commit crimes while using a social media platform.

As much as Trump might want it to be the case, Joe Biden is not leading or directing the criminal investigation. The investigation is being led by the independent Justice Department. President Biden has nothing to do with it.

Trump isn’t on Twitter or tweeting, so how is anyone infringing on his presidential campaign?

The First Amendment does not apply to Twitter or his Twitter account access.

Lastly, Jack Smith wasn’t appointed yet during the 1/6 Committee investigation, so they have no connection to each other.

The American people have seen Trump cornered before, and this is not it.

Donald Trump is scared and lashing out in every direction as he tries to find the magic words that will get his supporters engaged and running to his defense.

Trump and his pals like Elon Musk can’t stop Jack Smith, and the failed former president can’t halt what is coming.