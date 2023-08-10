House Oversight Republican Admits They Have No Evidence Of Biden Bribe

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY) tried to walk back the claims that Biden took a bribe by saying on Fox News that Republicans never claimed that Biden directly took payments.

Video:

Langworthy: Well, we have never claimed we have direct money going to the president… Reporter: You said we never claimed that any money was funneled directly to the president. That is precisely the claim Comer and also Jim Jordan have made many times here on this network. pic.twitter.com/8RhikZepcq — Acyn (@Acyn) August 10, 2023

Langworthy said on Fox News, “Well, we never claimed that we had direct money going to the President, but many members of his family have received money from foreign governments, and this is something that is very important for the American people to know. We haven’t been at this for two years. The House Oversight Committee. we just took the majority of Republicans in January of this year. This investigation has been going on now for eight months. We’ve accomplished more in eight months than it has taken some entities years to achieve.”

Republicans are always claiming that Biden took bribes.

However, they also try to always say that it was the Bidens.

Here is Speaker McCarthy:

BREAKING→ The ongoing investigation from @GOPoversight reveals the Bidens took over $20 million from oligarchs in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine while Joe Biden was VP. The Biden Inc. business model:

🔘 Get rich from foreign money

🔘 Evade taxes

🔘 Prosecute political rivals — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) August 9, 2023

Eight months of investigation and House Republicans have no evidence that President Biden ever did anything wrong. The Biden bribery scandal is apparently missing a Biden bribe. If there is no bribe of Joe Biden, then the House Oversight Committee lacks the authority to conduct an investigation. Hunter Biden is a private citizen, so the Oversight Committee can’t investigate him.

The Biden bribery investigation is nonsense, and when House Republicans are pushed in the slightest for details, it forces them to admit that they have no evidence.