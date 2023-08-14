Fani Willis Takes Down Trump And His Entire Criminal Gang

Facebook

Fani Wilis has charged Donald Trump with 41 counts, along with Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, Jeffrey Clark, Sidney Powell and others.

Video:

Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark, and Sidney Powell, are among those who have been criminally indicted in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/FJ2P4d5PEj — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 15, 2023

All 19 people were indicted on RICO charge of taking part in a criminal organization.

Page 15 of the indictment lays out the criminal enterprise:

At all times relevant to this Count of the Indictment, the Defendants, as well as others not named as defendants, unlawfully conspired and endeavored to conduct and participate in a criminal enterprise in Fulton County, Georgia, and elsewhere. Defendants Donald JohnTrump, Rudolph William Louis Giuliani, John Charles Eastman, Mark Randall Meadows, Kenneth John Chesebro, Jeffrey Bossert Clark, Jenna Lynn Ellis, Ray Stallings Smith III, Robert David Cheeley, Michael A. Roman, David James Shafer, Shawn Micah Tresher Still, Stephen Cliffgard Lee, Harrison William Prescott Floyd, Trevian C. Kutti, Sidney Katherine Powell, Cathleen Alston Latham, Scott Graham Hall, Misty Hampton, unindicted co-conspirators Individual l through individual 30, and others known and unknown to the Grand Jury, constituted a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in various related criminal activities including, but not limited to, false statements and writings, impersonating a public ofﬁcer, forgery, ﬁling false documents, inﬂuencing witnesses, computer theft, computer trespass, computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state, acts involving theft, and perjury.

This criminal organization constituted an enterprise as that term is deﬁned in O.C.G.A. § l6-14-3(3), that is, a group of individuals associated in fact. The Defendants and other members and associates of the enterprise had connections and relationships with one another and with the enterprise.’The enterprise constituted an ongoing organization whose members and associates functioned as a continuing unit for a common purpose of achieving the objectives ofthe enterprise. The enterprise operated in Fulton County, Georgia, elsewhere in the State of Georgia, in other states, including, but not limited to, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, and in the District of Columbia. The enterprise operated for a period of time sufﬁcientto permit its members and associates to pursue its objectives.

Fani Willis viewed Trump and his co-conspirators as a criminal organization that operated with the intention of keeping Trump in power. Willis did it. She summarized Trump’s entire conspiracy to steal the election. DA Willis told the whole story in the most comprehensive way. If Trump benefited from all of the other indictments being not connected to each other, he is definitely going to be hurt by the way Willis has summarized his scheme.