Mark Meadows Is Seeking An Emergency Order To Block His Arrest

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Fulton County DA Fani Willis denied his request for a delay, so Mark Meadows filed a motion in Court to block his arrest in Georgia.

According to the motion:

Defendant Mark R. Meadows hereby moves for the Court “promptly” to permit removal and “so notify the State court,” 28 U.S.C. § 1455(b)(5), without a hearing and before Noon on Friday, August 25, 2023, in order to protect Mr. Meadows from arrest prior to this Court’s upcoming hearing on removal. Granting removal immediately and notifying the state court is the most efficient way to effectuate relief.Federal courts have permitted removal without first holding the evidentiary hearing contemplated by § 1455(b)(5) where, as here, the defendant’s entitlement to removal can be determined without one.

Alternatively, the Court can effectuate relief by issuing an order to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis—who is a party to the matter before the Court—prohibiting her from arresting or causing the arrest of Mr. Meadows before the Monday hearing.

Meadows is worried that if he surrenders in Fulton County, it will harm his effort to get his case moved to federal Court. Meadows, like Trump, wants his state charges heard in federal court because they are trying to find a more receptive jury.

Mark Meadows has flipped on Trump in the federal cases, and just like his former boss, he appears to be very concerned about the possibility of being convicted and locked up on the RICO charges.

While other Trump defendants like John Eastman have surrendered, Meadows is trying to fight, and if is motion is denied, he will have to turn himself in or face arrest.