Trump Throws A Tantrum As He Flees Georgia After Being Booked

Trump was not happy about being booked on felony charges in Georgia as he tantrumed to reporters in brief remarks where he ran away without taking questions.

Trump repeated his election lies:

A sad day for America. This should never happen. You should be able to challenge the election. I thought it was a rigged and stolen election. I should have every right to do. That you have watched many people do the same things like Hillary Clinton or Stacey Abrams. When you have that great freedom to challenge, you have to be able, otherwise you get dishonest elections. What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. I did nothing wrong.

I never had such subject. And it goes with the other ones. Trying to interfere with an election. Never anything like it in our country before. This is their way of campaigning. This is one instance but you three others. It’s election interference. I want to thank you for being here. We did nothing wrong at all and we have every single right to challenge an election that we think is dishonest.It’s very dishonest.

Video of Trump:

Trump is not happy about being booked in Georgia, "What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. I did nothing wrong. I never had such a subject. And it goes with the other ones. Trying to interfere with an election. Never anything like it in our country before." pic.twitter.com/5JYQMLNP0s — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 25, 2023

Everything that Donald Trump said when he spoke at reporters was a lie. Trump didn’t speak to reporters because he walked away and would not answer their questions.

The situation has completely changed since Trump’s first indictment. After his New York indictment, there were organized political events. Trump tried to give a presidential-style speech. The former president raised tens of millions of dollars. In Georgia, Trump spoke for a few minutes, held no events, has stopped claiming that he is raising big money off of the indictments, and sounds angry.

The reality that he could go to jail has finally hit Donald Trump.