Jamie Raskin Says Trump Is Absolutely Disqualified From Being President

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) explained why Trump is absolutely disqualified from holding any state or federal office, including the presidency.

Raskin said on CNN’s State Of The Union when asked if Trump is disqualified from being president:

Well, absolutely, and we’ve been saying all along that section 3 of the 14th amendment presents a clear and unequivocal statement that anyone who has sworn an oath of office, and not just a president but members of Congress and others who hold federal office, who engage in insurrection or rebellion, having sworn an oath to uphold the constitution against enemies foreign and domestic, could never serve again and this is added after the Ciivil War as a general constitutional principle. And we have to abide by it.

Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for insighting an insurrection against the union and then 57 of 100 senators determined as a constitutional fact that Donald Trump had incited an insurrection. So I think you have robust bicameral and bipartisan majorities that have established this is a fact and I agree with the conservative Federalist Society law professors out there saying as well as Mr. Hutchinson, that Donald Trump is disqualified as if he were running and not a born U.S. Citizen and if he were running and 24 years old.

Video:

Rep. Jamie Raskin “Donald Trump is disqualified as if he were running and not a born U.S. Citizen and if he were running and 24 years old.” pic.twitter.com/fRTOViuETp — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 27, 2023

The argument that Donald Trump is disqualified from holding office again at the federal or state level is a bipartisan one. There is a growing consensus among scholars that Trump is no longer eligible to hold office at the federal or state level. Legacy media frames this as a Democratic-only idea, but it is not.

The Constitution is not vague on this point. Donald Trump was impeached for inciting an insurrection. Donald Trump is criminally charged for attempting to overthrow an election that he lost.

It will be up to secretaries of state to enforce the constitution, but Trump should not be allowed on the ballot in 2024.