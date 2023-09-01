Jamie Raskin Turns The Tables On James Comer And That’s Bad News For Jared Kushner

Facebook

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) is using Chair James Comer’s (R-KY) own words against him to justify investigating Jared Kushner.

Raskin wrote to Comer:

I write to request that you issue a subpoena to Jared Kushner’s investment firm, A Fin Management LLC (Affinity), to compel the production of documents regarding the extraordinary unding it received from foreign governments—including billions of dollars from sovereign wealth funds controlled by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) —shortly after Mr. Kushner left government service, working as senior adviser to his father-in-law, then-president Donald Trump, overseeing U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. Shortly after leaving the White House, Mr. Kushner raised $2 billion from the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, which is chaired by Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

On June 2, 2022, then-Chairwoman Maloney wrote to Mr. Kushner and Affinity about allegations that Mr. Kushner’s personal financial interests may have improperly influenced U.S. foreign policy during the Trump Administration. Yet, despite Committee Democrats’ repeated efforts to obtain relevant documents to understand the full scope of Mr. Kushner’s foreign business dealings and the legal, constitutional, and ethical problems they create, Mr. Kushner and his fund have refused to cooperate with our requests.

I am encouraged by your recent acknowledgment that “what Kushner did crossed the line of ethics” and your repeated assertions that our Committee is “investigating foreign nationals’ attempts to target and coerce high-ranking U.S. officials’ family members by providing money or other benefits in exchange for certain actions.” I therefore urge you to use the Committee’s subpoena power to compel Affinity to produce the information this Committee needs to conduct a full and fair investigation into whether Mr. Kushner improperly used his position as a senior government official to benefit his personal financial and business interests— nformation Mr. Kushner and Affinity have unjustifiably refused to produce for over a year.

Raskin later added during an interview on MSNBC that he is seeking all documents and information related to Jared Kushner’s business dealings with Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern nations. Raskin pointed out that if the Committee can investigate Hunter Biden, who never worked in government, they can also investigate Jared Kushner who worked in the Trump administration and then got billions of dollars from foreign governments.

Raskin is using Comer’s own words against him, and if Comer refuses to investigate Kushner, the contrast will highlight the House Republican Hunter Biden’s hypocrisy