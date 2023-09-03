Senate Republicans Seem To Be Covering Up Mitch McConnell’s Health Problems

Facebook

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) blamed dehydration and a concussion for Mitch McConnell’s freeze-ups, but those sound like excuses that aren’t coming clean with the American people.

Rounds said on CNN’s State Of The Union:

I spoke with Mitch yesterday afternoon and told him I was going to be doing an interview, and I wanted to personally touch base with him before I did that.

And he was in good shape. He was direct. He said he fell. He said: “I had that concussion.” And he said: “They warned me that I would be lightheaded in the future and that I have got to be aware of it.” He said: “It happened twice.” He said: “It just so happens I’m doing it in front of reporters.”

But he felt good yesterday. He said he’s got to watch his hydration levels.

Dr. Monahan, who is also my physician there at the Senate, he’s sharp. He says it exactly the way that it is. And if he says that Mitch is ready to go, then Mitch is ready to go. But Mitch will come back in front of us, and he will discuss it with the entire team. He’s been busy. He’s been working around his own state.

But he’s also been doing the fund-raising that is required of a leader. And I think that’s been a big job for him as well during this break.

Video:

Here is how Mitch McConnell explained his freezes via Sen. Mike Rounds, "It happened twice." He said: "It just so happens I'm doing it in front of reporters." Does that sound legit to you? pic.twitter.com/96Zv3uamJq — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 3, 2023

The explanation offered by McConnell and Rounds sounds dubious at best. What are the odds of McConnell having just two freezes and they both came in front of reporters? McConnell has had a whole series of health-related incidents over the past year, and both the Senate Minority and Senate Republicans have kept quiet.

Sen. McConnell is the unquestioned ruler of the Senate Republicans, but it is vital to the public interest that they be honest about his health.

What they are offering to the American people seems, at best, to be a half-truth.

If there is something wrong with Mitch McConnell, Republicans need to let the country know.