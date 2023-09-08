Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi Says She’s Running For Another House Term

Facebook

Former Speaker Pelosi told volunteers at a breakfast in San Francisco that she is running for another term in the House in 2024.

Pelosi reportedly confirmed that she is not retiring:

🚨BREAKING: @SpeakerPelosi just told volunteers at a breakfast in San Francisco that she will run for another term in Congress. — Dustin Gardiner (@dustingardiner) September 8, 2023

Democrats in the House have already transitioned to a younger leadership team led by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), but having Pelosi still in the House as a valuable source of knowledge and experience could be very valuable for House Democrats as they seem almost assured of taking back the House majority in 2024.

There is a lot of grumbling that Democrats need to get younger, but that youth movement is already underway in the House with Gen Z reps like Maxwell Frost, and other young progressives in the Democratic caucus.

Nancy Pelosi is one of the greatest Speakers of the House in the country’s history. There is no downside to having her in the Democratic caucus. Plus, Rep. Pelosi has more than earned the right to retire when she wants. If the voters of San Francisco are willing to reelect her, and she is ready to serve, Nancy Pelosi will continue to be a valuable asset to House Democrats.