Kevin McCarthy Announces Biden Impeachment Investigation Then Runs Away

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced an impeachment investigation into President Biden, but then ran away and took no questions from reporters.

McCarthy said in part:

That is why today, I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. This logical next step is going to give our committees full power to gather all of the facts and answers for the American public. That is what we want to know, and I believe that the president will want to answer these allegations as well. This is going to be led by James Comer of the Committee on Oversight with coordination of James Jordan of the Judiciary Committee and James Smith of the Ways and Means Committee. Now I do not make this decision lightly.

Regardless of the party or who you voted for, these facts should concern all Americans. The American people deserve to know that public offices are not for sale and that the federal government is not being used to cover up the actions of a politically associated family. Now, I would encourage the president and his team to fully cooperate with this investigation and the interest of transparency. We are committed to getting the answers for the American public, nothing more or less, and we will go wherever the evidence takes us.

Video:

Elsewhere in McCarthy’s remarks, he made reference to the ‘Biden family’ numerous times, but he never made a single allegation solely against President Biden, which isn’t surprising because Republicans have not been able to find any evidence that the President did anything wrong.

Kevin McCarthy had to announce the impeachment investigation himself because he didn’t have the votes to pass a resolution launching the investigation through the full House. It was also telling that McCarthy did not take any questions from reporters, because he knew that the allegations he was making wouldn’t stand up to any scrutiny.

It is never a good sign when something as serious as an impeachment investigation is launched in a three-minute media hit-and-run, but that is where House Republicans are.

It’s also why they are likely to lose the House majority in 2024.