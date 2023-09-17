Jamie Raskin Says Trump Is Still Giving Aid And Comfort To America’s Enemies

Facebook

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) pointed out that Trump is still giving aid and comfort to America’s enemies with promises of pardons if he gets back into the White House.

Raskin said on Inside with Jen Psaki:

It’s predictable but utterly outrageous and scandalous. You’ve got a former President Of The United States who’s running for president saying that he will consider thereby telegraphing his real intent to all of his followers, pardoning people who have been convicted of seditious conspiracy, which means conspiracy to overthrow the government of the United States. And of course, Trump set all of those events into motion with his determination to overthrow the 2020 presidential election to void out Joe Biden’s victory by more than 7 million votes in 306 to 232 in the electoral college.

And now he’s further giving aid and comfort to the insurrectionists by promising them or at least heavily intimating that he will give them a pardon for what they did. So we are up against exactly the same kind of authoritarianism that we witnessed on January 6th. And America needs to understand. We’re just in the middle of this struggle. We’re not over it in a sense. I know. You know, there’s a way in which the Republicans’ opposition to Trump’s impeachment or conviction, except for a noble 10 members in the House and Senate in the Senate, that their opposition was a tragedy. And there’s a temptation to look at all of this as a farce, but it is a farce that could bring the Republic to its knees. And I would much rather see the dissolution of the Republican Party than the US Constitution.

Video of Raskin:

In the same Meet The Press interview, Trump said that he would consider pardoning the 1/6 terrorists presumably including himself, and the former president accepted the endorsement of Putin in the 2024 election. Trump is continuing to be the North Star for America’s enemies both foreign and domestic. He is the greatest hope for the enemies of America who want to see democracy destroyed from within.

Trump will only stop aiding those who want to harm the nation if he is behind bars. If Donald Trump is allowed to roam free and unchecked by American media, the threat to democracy will remain.