House GOPer Unloads And Calls McCarthy’s Majority A Clown Show

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) didn’t pull any punches when he was asked about the House Republican majority’s inability to pass a government funding bill. Lawler called the House majority a clown show.

Rep. Lawler told CNN’s Manu Raju, ” This is not conservative Republicanism. This is stupidity. It is a clown show.”

Video:

Rep. Mike Lawler: “This is stupidity. The idea that we’re going to shut the government down when we don’t control the Senate, we don’t control the White House…It’s a clown show…You keep running lunatics. You’re going to be in this position.” pic.twitter.com/5AUEu6GLgv — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) September 19, 2023

The House has been a complete clown show since Republicans took the majority and then spent nearly a week trying to pick a Speaker of the House, which ended up being Kevin McCarthy because House GOPers have no other choice.

Rep. Lawler was reacting to the news that Kevin McCarthy can’t get a short-term continuing resolution through the House to keep the government open. The MAGAs in the House continue to act like they have the power, but Democrats control two-thirds of the government. It is delusional lunacy that has the Republican caucus engaging in performative theater that lands them on Newsmax and Fox News but neglects the most basic duties of governance.

There are some Republicans who still want to govern in Congress, and their frustration is boiling over at the antics of the far-right members of their caucus.

House Republicans are a dysfunctional joke and it will be the American people who pay the price for their chaos if the government shuts down.