Sen. John Fetterman Shows Democratic Integrity By Calling On Indicted Sen. Menendez To Resign

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) called on indicted Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez (NJ) to resign and focus on his criminal trial.

Fetterman said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “Senator Menendez should resign. He’s entitled to the presumption of innocence under our system, but he is not entitled to continue to wield influence over national policy, especially given the serious and specific nature of the allegations. I hope he chooses an honorable exit and focuses on his trial.”

Sen. Menendez is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, but the reaction to his indictment by Democrats compared to how Kevin McCarthy and House Republicans kept Rep. George Santos in the House after his federal indictment has been revealing.

When Menendez resisted the initial calls to resign after his indictment, Rep. Andy Kim announced that he would be challenging the incumbent senator in the New Jersey US Senate primary.

Democrats can’t force Sen. Menendez to resign, but they can suggest that he step down, and also give Democratic voters in New Jersey another option besides supporting the incumbent.

The Republican Party has shown its lack of integrity by not stopping Donald Trump from running for the party’s presidential nomination again as he faces 91 felony charges. Whether it is Donald Trump or George Santos, there is a dramatic difference between the values of both parties and how they handle lawmakers who allegedly run afoul of the law.

Voters deserve people in government who serve with integrity and respect the rule of law.

Republicans are offering a crime family, while Democrats advocate for a government for the people, of the people, and by the people.