The Second Republican Debate Is A Dumpster Fire As Moderators Lose Control

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

The second Republican presidential debate is so poorly produced and moderated that a bunch of candidates who are desperate to get to 10% in the polls are out of control and running wild.

Here are Tim Scott and Vivek Ramaswamy yelling at each other with all of the other candidates joining in:

Vivek Ramaswamy is getting pummeled by the other candidates on China, as this debate has fallen apart with the candidates yelling at each other. #GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/pDkV7RGEwc — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 28, 2023

Chris Christie eventually started ignoring the other candidates and talking directly to Donald Trump through the camera:

The #GOPDebate is so far gone that Chris Christie is ignoring other candidates and talking to Trump, “I know you’re watching. You’re not here tonight not because of polls and not because of your indictments. You’re not here tonight because you’re afraid of being on this stage.” pic.twitter.com/NvvL3GjrGk — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 28, 2023

I have no evidence to support this suspicion, but I suspect that once Fox realized that Trump wasn’t showing up again, they mailed it in.

The debate itself has been dull and uneventful. The candidates are clearly desperate. None of them currently have any chance of beating Donald Trump, and it is unclear what they are trying to accomplish with the interruptions and constant attacks.

None of the people on stage at the Ronald Reagan Library will ever be the president or vice president.

If history is any indication, there will be a substantial ratings drop for this debate, which gives Fox no excuse for such a poorly produced event.

The debate is out of control, and even in an out-of-control state, its biggest crime is that it is not interesting and will likely have zero impact on a Republican primary election that is being dominated by a guy who is facing 91 felony charges.