Trump Is Taking The New Jack Smith Gag Order Very Badly

Trump‘s spokesperson responded to the new gag order issued against the former president by blaming President Biden and claiming that a knife has been stuck in the heart of democracy.

The statement from Trump’s campaign:

New: Trump spokesperson statement on federal judge barring him from attacking the Special Counsel and potential trial witnesses — pic.twitter.com/D77pzxDEpk — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) October 16, 2023

Trump’s spokesperson said, “Today’s decision is an absolute abomination, and another partisan knife stuck in the heart of our Democracy by Crooked Joe Biden, who was granted the right to muzzle his political opponent, the leading candidate for the Presidency in 2024, and the most popular political leader in America, President Donald J. Trump. President Trump will continue to fight for our Constitution, the American people’s right to support him, and to keep our country free of the chains of weaponized and targeted law enforcement.”

President Biden has nothing to do with the gag order. Secondly, this statement was definitely sanitized by a lawyer. Trump’s real statement will probably be to attack the judge, Jack Smith, witnesses, and threaten to get revenge on everyone.

The Trump campaign is trying to spin this gag order for political gain, but they are hurting. The presidential campaign exists to politicize the legal cases to keep Trump out of jail, but with Trump unable to demonize and attack the court, his campaign about nothing is being exposed.