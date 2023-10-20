Trump’s Georgia Nightmare Is Coming True As Kenneth Chesebro Flips

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Former Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro has reached a plea deal with Georgia prosecutors and will testify against Trump.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:

Attorney Kenneth Chesebro – one of the authors of a plan to use Republican presidential electors to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia – pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit filing false documents. He was originally charged with seven felony counts in the case.

Chesebro will serve five years of probation, pay $5,000 in restitution to the state and serve 100 hours of community service. He also must write an apology letter to the citizens of Georgia and testify truthfully as the case proceeds.

This is Trump’s worst nightmare come to life. Two of his lawyers who worked closely with him on the coup plot have now taken plea deals and agreed to testify against him. Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro’s decisions to take deals immediately put pressure on the next person up on the coup plot food chain which would be Rudy Giuliani.

Given the amount of legal and financial trouble that Giuliani is facing, he should take a plea deal and testify against Trump, but the odds are that he won’t.

The information provided by Powell and Chesebro should be damning for Trump. They knew about the plot to overturn the Georgia election results and helped to strategize it.

For his adult life, Donald Trump has gotten away with potentially breaking the law because the people around him stayed silent. That wall of silence has been torn down. Powell and Chesebro don’t want to go to jail, so they are going to be talking to prosecutors, and that is the worst news possible for the failed former one-term president.