Trump Threw Gasoline On The House Republican Chaos By Trashing Tom Emmer

Less than a day ago, Trump claimed he was staying out of the House speaker election so, the former president trashed Rep. Tom Emmer.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

I have many wonderful friends wanting to be Speaker of the House, and some are truly great Warriors. RINO Tom Emmer, who I do not know well, is not one of them. He never respected the Power of a Trump Endorsement, or the breadth and scope of MAGA—MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! He fought me all the way, and actually spent more time defending Ilhan Omar, than he did me—He is totally out-of-touch with Republican Voters. I believe he has now learned his lesson, because he is saying that he is Pro-Trump all the way, but who can ever be sure? Has he only changed because that’s what it takes to win? The Republican Party cannot take that chance, because that’s not where the America First Voters are. Voting for a Globalist RINO like Tom Emmer would be a tragic mistake!

Emmer got 117 votes to become the Republican Speaker nominee, which is right around what Jim Jordan got.

What was Emmer’s big crime against Trump?

Rep. Emmer voted to certify the 2020 presidential election.

House Democrats have signaled that they can live with Emmer as Speaker because he is not an election denier, but they aren’t going to help him win without getting some concessions out of Republicans on not shutting the government down and aid for Israel and Ukraine.

Democrats would not vote for Emmer, they would help him win by not showing up for the vote on the House floor, and cut down the number of votes that it would take for him to win.

So far, Emmer has shown no interest in a deal with Democrats, but Trump may have sunk his candidacy anyway, because the former president wants an election denying insurrectionist in charge of the House.

Trump’s idea of staying out of the House Speaker race is to trash the top candidate, because chaos is the fuel that drives the failed former president and keeps him in charge of the Republican Party.