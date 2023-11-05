James Comer Humiliates Himself Hyping Bogus Biden Bribery ‘Evidence’

Facebook

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer tried to claim that a loan repayment was ‘evidence’ of Biden bribery during a Sunday morning interview.

Comer tried to spin a loan repayment into bribery evidence against Biden on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures:

If you go back to that e-mail that you just put on the screen, Tony Bobulinski — who was also supposed to be in on that deal with CEFC and the Bidens where Joe Biden was supposed to the get 10% according to Hunter Biden — it matches up perfectly. We traced the $40,000 check that Joe Biden received all the way back to that WhatsApp message where hunter Biden claimed his father was sitting beside him where he was shaking down the Chinese operative. That’s where that $40,000 was triggered. We, just a few weeks after that text message, that $40,000 landed in Joe Biden’s pocket after the Bidens laundered it. But that money came from China, putt evidence that Joe Biden — further evidence that Joe Biden benefited from his family’s influence-peddling scheme.

Video:

Rep. Comer doesn’t seem to understand what the word evidence means, because what he has is a conspiracy theory and a check. Comer still does not have any direct evidence that President Biden had anything to do with his son’s business dealings, or that President Biden benefitted in any way from is son’s business dealings.

Oversight Committee Chair Comer tries to plug in the evidence holes in his claim with narrative conspiracy theories that innocent elements like checks and bank statements together.

The House Oversight Committee is one of the most powerful committees in all of Congress. It can do a lot of good for the American people in well-intentioned hands. Unfortunately, Rep. Comer has chosen to abuse his power to chase Biden conspiracy theories to help Donald Trump in 2024.

It has been nearly a year since Comer assumed the chair of the Oversight Committee and started investigating Joe Biden, and he still has absolutely nothing to prove any wrongdoing by the President.