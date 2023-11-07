Democrat Andy Beshear Projected To Win Reelection In Kentucky

It is being projected that the incumbent Democratic governor, Andy Beshear, who ran against a statewide abortion ban, will win reelection in Kentucky.
Dave Wasserman of The Cook Political Report made the call:
I’ve seen enough: Andy Beshear (D) wins reelection in #KYGOV, defeating Daniel Cameron (R).
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 8, 2023
The issue in the Kentucky gubernatorial campaign was abortion. Gov. Beshear opposed the ban, while his Trump-endorsed Republican opponent Daniel Cameron, supported it. Cameron was one of the most far-right candidates running for high-profile office in 2023, and his candidacy was viewed as a bellwether for how MAGA may fare in 2024.
The answer, if this projection turns out to be correct, will be not good. MAGA did not fare well.
A larger point is that Republicans are getting a lesson on why running on a platform of taking away personal liberties from a majority of the population is a bad electoral strategy.
The major networks have yet to call the Kentucky race, but they are waiting for more data.
Beshear leads 52%-47% with nearly 60% of the vote in.
The race will be formally called soon, as Democrats are about to score a big win in Kentucky.
Jason is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association