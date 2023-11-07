Democrat Andy Beshear Projected To Win Reelection In Kentucky

It is being projected that the incumbent Democratic governor, Andy Beshear, who ran against a statewide abortion ban, will win reelection in Kentucky.

Dave Wasserman of The Cook Political Report made the call:

The issue in the Kentucky gubernatorial campaign was abortion. Gov. Beshear opposed the ban, while his Trump-endorsed Republican opponent Daniel Cameron, supported it. Cameron was one of the most far-right candidates running for high-profile office in 2023, and his candidacy was viewed as a bellwether for how MAGA may fare in 2024.

The answer, if this projection turns out to be correct, will be not good. MAGA did not fare well.

A larger point is that Republicans are getting a lesson on why running on a platform of taking away personal liberties from a majority of the population is a bad electoral strategy.

The major networks have yet to call the Kentucky race, but they are waiting for more data.

Beshear leads 52%-47% with nearly 60% of the vote in.

The race will be formally called soon, as Democrats are about to score a big win in Kentucky.

