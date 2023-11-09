A Bombshell Hits James Comer And Levels Biden Impeachment

Facebook

It turns out that Rep. James Comer (R-KY) has been abusing the power of his office and engaged in shady land deals and loans with his brother.

The Daily Beast reported:

According to Kentucky property records, Comer and his own brother have engaged in land swaps related to their family farming business. In one deal—also involving $200,000, as well as a shell company—the more powerful and influential Comer channeled extra money to his brother, seemingly from nothing. Other recent land swaps were quickly followed with new applications for special tax breaks, state records show. All of this, perplexingly, related to the dealings of a family company that appears to have never existed on paper.

But unlike with the Bidens, Comer’s own history borders a conflict of interest between his official government role and his private family business—and it’s been going on for decades.

Comer held positions involving agricultural oversight while running a family farm business from 2003-2019. Comer only stopped overseeing agriculture when his family business shifted away from farming.

By Rep. Comer’s definition, his transactions involving his brother look shady.

The political implications of this bombshell are that James Comer is now conflicted and reportedly has engaged in the same behavior he is accusing President Biden of being involved in.

The revelation wrecks the idea that any impeachment overseen by Comer will be taken seriously by anyone. Biden impeachment wasn’t going anywhere to begin with, but now that Oversight Committee Chair Comer looks corrupt, it might be completely dead.