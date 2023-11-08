James Comer’s Hunter Biden Subpoena Immediately Falls Apart

Facebook

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) subpoenaed Hunter and James Biden but got testy when asked by reporters has found no evidence of Joe Biden taking a bribe.

Arthur Delaney of HuffPost asked Comer:

I asked James Comer if he’s had any luck finding Joe Biden’s Ukrainian bribe in the bank records he’s subpoenaed so far. “I could pull gold bars out of his refrigerator, you would write bad stuff, you would blame it on Trump.” — Arthur Delaney 🇺🇸 (@ArthurDelaneyHP) November 8, 2023

That would be a no. Chair Comer’s response to any questions about his evidence of Joe Biden taking a bribe always results in some form of criticism of the media when the outlet asking the question is not Fox News or Newsmax.

Rep. Comer is trying to pass off a canceled check for a loan repayment from James Biden to his brother as evidence of bribery. Comer doesn’t have any real evidence. He has no evidence that money from Ukraine made it to President Biden or that Biden, as vice president traded cash for influence on US foreign policy.

Unlike Biden, there is lots of smoke suggesting that the Trump family may have done what Republicans are accusing the current president of doing.

Comer can subpoena as many people as he wants, but he can’t hide the fact that he has no evidence.