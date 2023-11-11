It Turns Out Jack Smith Has Eyes And Ears Inside Mar-a-Lago

Facebook

Special Counsel Jack Smith has tons of potential witnesses in Mar-a-Lago employees who saw and heard potentially incriminating evidence against Donald Trump.

CNN reported:

Other likely witnesses also include Trump Secret Service agents, former intelligence officials, as well as people who were in the room with Trump when he was captured on multiple audio recordings referencing a military document about potential plans to bomb Iran, according to the sources.

…

Special Counsel Smith had been talking to employees inside Mar-a-Lago since before the FBI searched the club in August 2022. It is reported that many of these people sat down for interviews with the special counsel multiple times, and some testified before the grand jury.

The problem with running a potentially criminal enterprise out of a social club is that there are lots of eyes and ears around all of the time.

The odds are that Donald Trump never noticed most of these people as he went about his day-to-day life. They were furniture to him, but those working at Mar-a-Lago saw him and witnessed what the former president was doing.

Jack Smith’s office has an uncanny level of detail about what Trump was doing inside Mar-a-Lago, and now we know a little more about why.

The Special Counsel has eyes and ears everywhere inside Trump’s club.