SNL Shreds Trial Riddled Mentally Declining Trump

SNL used its cold open to have Trump interrupt the Republican debate that featured ripped-from-the-headlines gaffes and his New York fraud trial.

SNL Trump said:

Isn’t it sad, folks, none of them can beat Joe Biden, the worst president since, frankly, me. Joe Biden, he’s so old. The mentals are clearly in decline. And I am losing it also. You’re seeing it all the time. We’re seeing it a lot. I say things like I’m beating Obama. That’s not right. But I say it. It’s fun. And they say, why aren’t you at the debate, Mr. Trump? Where’s Trump? But I couldn’t be at the debate because I’m very, very busy. I’m going from trial to trial. I’m basically doing House Hunters but with courtrooms.

But how horrible are these trials, making all my children testify against me. My sweet little middle-aged criminal children. So awful to bring in the family. It’ll be very sad when I pin it all on one of them, probably Eric. Wow, look at them back there still frozen, trying not to blink, trying not to move. Stuck on stage while I cook. But they’re after me, folks. They’re coming after me. They’re saying I committed fraud. Not true. I’ve committed a lot of things, adultery, treason, a lot of fraud perhaps, but I’ve been on my best behavior in court. The judge asks, did you approve these financial reports, and I very respectfully say you’re a dumb ass, this is a sham. When I’m president again, I’ll have you executed.

They’re not big fans, especially Tish James, attorney general who is very racist. The worst kind of racism, racism against whites. After everything we’ve done for the world in terms of airplane and with regard to Beach Boys. So that concludes the debate, and that’s probably a wrap on some of these impressions as well.

SNL nailed Trump with this sketch. He is showing signs of a serious mental decline, while he is obsessed with his upcoming criminal trials and desperately searching for someone to blame for the rampant fraud that he has been found guilty of committing.

Saturday Night Live also got right Trump’s threats against any and all of his perceived enemies if he returns to the White House.

When Trump’s criminal trials get going, SNL will have a field day.

The impression that SNL is giving the country of Trump is that of a possibly senile, unhinged, and deranged accused criminal, and the show’s comedy isn’t that far off from reality.

