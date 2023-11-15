Fake Electors Who Helped Trump Are Now Under Criminal Investigation In Nevada

Facebook

Six fake electors who tried to help Trump overturn the 2020 election are now under criminal investigation in Nevada.

Politico reported:

The attorney general of Nevada is quietly investigating Republican activists and operatives who falsely pledged the state’s six electoral votes to Donald Trump in 2020 despite Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

In recent weeks, investigators have questioned witnesses about the attempts of the so-called alternate electors to present themselves as viable representatives of the states’ voters, according to three people familiar with the probe. Investigators have also asked about documents those people prepared as part of the effort.

…

In Nevada, six Republicans, including state GOP chair Michael McDonald, signed fake certificates on Dec. 14, 2020, falsely declaring themselves to be the state’s duly appointed Electoral College representatives. Trump and his allies then invoked that slate of false electors and similar slates in six other states as they tried to block Congress’ certification of the election results on Jan. 6, 2021.

Fake electors are facing criminal charges in Georgia and Michigan. Fake electors are now under investigation in Arizona and Nevada.

The fake elector scheme was nationally coordinated by Donald Trump and his presidential campaign.

The Republicans who are under investigation and facing criminal charges are in legal jeopardy because of Trump. The fake electors are a national scandal, and it involves state Republican officials. Trump tried to use the Republican Party to carry out his coup.

Too often, when Trump’s 2020 attempt to overturn an election is discussed, it is often talked about as just Trump and his criminal co-conspirators, but the coup plot was about the former president using the Republican Party in a bid to overturn an election.

The Republican Party wasn’t an innocent bystander as Trump attacked democracy. The GOP was a willing and helpful accessory.

It has taken years, but in state after state, Republicans are being held accountable for crimes against democracy.