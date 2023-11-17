George Santos Is Done And Likely To Be Expelled From The House

Facebook

The House Ethics Committee report has swung dozens of Republican votes in favor of expelling Rep. George Santos (R-NY) as soon as the House comes back into session.

Punchbowl News reported:

A number of lawmakers who voted against expelling Santos on Nov. 1 are now saying they’ll support a resolution ousting the New York Republican from Congress. CNN’s Melanie Zanona and Haley Talbot have a good tracker of the flips.

Only 24 House GOP lawmakers voted for expelling Santos previously. Yet at least a dozen came out in favor of expulsion on Thursday, and we expect even more today. If all 213 Democrats back expulsion, just 77 Republicans would have to vote yes to make it happen. Our reporting indicates this seems very likely to happen when members return to session next month.

Santos has scheduled a November 30th news conference, where if the political winds keep blowing against him, he will probably resign.

However, since this is George Santos we’re talking about, he could try to stick around and fight, but by that time, there should be plenty of Republican votes ready to roll on expulsion.

A new privileged resolution will be introduced to expel Santos by the Chair of the House Ethics Committee, and it looks like the wheels are in motion to kick Santos out if he won’t voluntarily leave the House.

George Santos is finally done.

