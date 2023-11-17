Ron DeSantis Hits A New Humiliating Low In New Hampshire

Facebook

The wheels have completely come off for Ron DeSantis in New Hampshire, as he has gone from leading the primary to 5th place.

The Washington Post reported on the Washington Post/Monmouth University Poll of New Hampshire:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, meanwhile, has lost considerable ground in New Hampshire, where at least one other public poll showed him leading Trump at the beginning of the year. Now mired behind four others in New Hampshire, according to the Post-Monmouth poll, DeSantis has put his hopes on a strong second-place finish in Iowa to move him into contention elsewhere.

….

Two months before the Jan. 23 primary, 46 percent of potential New Hampshire primary voters support Trump while 18 percent support Haley. Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie stands at 11 percent, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at 8 percent, and DeSantis at 7 percent.

Ron DeSantis has appeared in three nationally televised Republican presidential debates without Donald Trump, and he has lost support after each one. DeSantis has been invisible in the debates. Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy have dominated the events with their ongoing feud. Chris Christie gets headlines for his attacks on Trump, but the only time DeSantis was involved in anything headline-worthy was when Ramaswamy mocked him at the third debate for being short and wearing shoe lifts.

Ron DeSantis might think he has a future in the 2028 Republican presidential primary, but he doesn’t.

Gov. DeSantis has lowered his national standing to such a degree that his political career is probably finished, and in the eyes of many, such a humiliating end couldn’t happen to a more deserving politician.

