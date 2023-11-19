Facebook

Rep Jamie Raskin (D-MD) called out Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for moments earlier on the same program, refusing to condemn Elon Musk’s antisemitism.

Here is Ron DeSantis on CNN’s State of the Union claiming that he didn’t see Elon Musk’s antisemitic comments:

Jake Tapper responds to Ron DeSantis claiming that he didn’t see Elon Musk’s antisemitic comments with, “Let me just show you.” Tapper then shows and reads Musk’s comments to DeSantis. pic.twitter.com/J6rXP2i5aW — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 19, 2023

Rep. Jamie Raskin was on the next segment of State Of The Union and began by calling out DeSantis, “The guy is running for president, and Elon Musk did that on Wednesday. It’s Sunday. This is four days later, and he has not had the chance to read what Elon Musk wrote? That is very hard for me to believe. In any event, you showed it to him and he still chose to condemn it. If you’re serious about condemning and confronting antisemitism and racism and these bigotries, which are the gateway to destruction of liberal democracy, you have got to be explicit and open and full full-throated about it and denounce racism and extremism across the board.”

Video of House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Raskin:

Jamie Raskin blasts Ron DeSantis for refusing to condemn Elon Musk’s antisemitism, “The guy is running for president and Elon Musk did that on Wednesday. It’s Sunday, and he has not had the chance to read what Elon Musk wrote? That is very hard for me to believe.” pic.twitter.com/xOxt43XV8r — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 19, 2023

Jake Tapper was prepared for DeSantis’s attempt at a dodge, a good journalism piece. Raskin took the time in his segment to call out DeSantis, because the Florida governor is representative of the attitude of the Republican Party on antisemitism.

Republicans criticize pro-Palestinian protesters on the left, but they go deaf, dumb, and blind to antisemitism on the right.

Every Republican and conservative media outlet that cheerleads for and cozies up to Mush owns the Twitter owner’s antisemitism.

Republicans can’t have it both ways, and Rep Raskin made sure that Ron DeSantis doesn’t.

