Jamie Raskin Destroys James Comer For Rejecting Hunter Biden’s Offer To Publicly Testify

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) ripped Chair James Comer (R-KY) for rejecting Hunter Biden’s offer to publicly testify.

Ranking Member Raskin said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Let me get this straight. After wailing and moaning for ten months about Hunter Biden and alluding to some vast unproven family conspiracy, after sending Hunter Biden a subpoena to appear and testify, Chairman Comer and the Oversight Republicans now reject his offer to appear before the full Committee and the eyes of the world and to answer any questions that they pose? What an epic humiliation for our colleagues and what a frank confession that they are simply not interested in the facts and have no confidence in their own case or the ability of their own Members to pursue it.

After the miserable failure of their impeachment hearing in September, Chairman Comer has now apparently decided to avoid all Committee hearings where the public can actually see for itself the logical, rhetorical and factual contortions they have tied themselves up in. The evidence has shown time and again President Biden has committed no wrongdoing, much less an impeachable offense. Chairman Comer’s insistence that Hunter Biden’s interview should happen behind closed doors proves it once again. What the Republicans fear most is sunlight and the truth.

If Rep. Comer had evidence that President Biden did anything wrong, he would welcome the offer to present his case in public before the American people and get the testimony of the President’s son in front of the entire nation.

However, Comer has no evidence of Biden wrongdoing, so he wants witnesses to testify behind closed doors where he can then warp and manipulate testimony transcripts to give the appearance of wrongdoing.

Rep. Comer has used this tactic with every high-profile witness, and his points have been debunked once the transcripts have been released.

Comer rejected Hunter Biden’s offer to testify by saying, “Hunter Biden is trying to play by his own rules instead of following the rules required of everyone else. That won’t stand with House Republicans. Our lawfully issued subpoena to Hunter Biden requires him to appear for a deposition on December 13. We expect full cooperation with our subpoena for a deposition but also agree that Hunter Biden should have opportunity to testify in a public setting at a future date.”

Rep. Comer has been exposed as the impeachment house of cards continues to collapse.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.