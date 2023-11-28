Robert DeNiro Angered That His Comments Blasting Trump Removed From Awards Speech

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Robert DeNiro blamed Apple for cutting his criticisms of Donald Trump from his Gotham Awards speech.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter reported that DeNiro told the Gotham Awards audience that his speech had been edited:

“History isn’t history anymore. Truth isn’t truth, and even facts are being replaced by alternative facts and driven by conspiracy theories and ugliness,” De Niro said onstage. “In Florida, young students are taught that slaves developed skills that could be applied for their personal benefit. The entertainment industry isn’t immune to this festering disease. The Duke, John Wayne, famously said of Native Americans, ‘I don’t feel we did wrong in taking this great country away from them. There were great numbers of people who needed new land, and the Indians were selfishly trying to keep it for themselves.'”

He continued, “Lying has become just another tool in the charlatan’s arsenal. The former president lied to us more than 30,000 times during his four years in office, and he’s keeping up the pace with his current campaign of retribution. With all of his lies, he can’t hide his soul. He attacks the weak, destroys the gifts of nature and shows his disrespect, for example, using ‘Pocahontas’ as a slur,” referencing Trump’s popular nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The actor then informed the audience that this is where his speech resumed and seemingly blamed Killers studio Apple for cutting part of his speech.

If DeNiro’s remarks about Trump were cut, it is a sign that Apple is more interested in its own profits than protecting democracy.

What big corporations like Apple fail to understand is that they will be some of the first casualties if Trump returns to power and American democracy perishes. There is no such thing as a free market in authoritarian regimes.

The largest corporations may think that their vast wealth will inoculate them from the decline of American democracy, but they are wrong.

Censoring criticism of Trump enables his attack on democracy.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.