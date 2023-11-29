Trump Threatens To Take MSNBC Off The Air If He Returns To Power

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Donald Trump threatened MSNBC and their use of government airwaves in the most blatant expression of his plan to crack down on media that criticizes him.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

MSNBC (MSDNC) uses FREE government approved airwaves, and yet it is nothing but a 24 hour hit job on Donald J. Trump and the Republican Party for purposes of ELECTION INTERFERENCE. Brian Roberts, its Chairman and CEO, is a slimeball who has been able to get away with these constant attacks for years. It is the world’s biggest political contribution to the Radical Left Democrats who, by the way, are destroying our Country. Our so-called “government” should come down hard on them and make them pay for their illegal political activity. Much more to come, watch!

Trump wants to make it illegal for the media to criticize the government.

In case anyone needs it spelled out, what Trump is suggesting is the elimination of the free press.

MSNBC is not a 24 hour hit job on Trump and the GOP. There are likely more Republicans who appear on MSNBC than Democrats who appear on Fox News regularly. MSNBC is a big corporate media outlet that has found its branding and ratings success by sliding to the left of Fox News.

However, what Trump expects out of media coverage is the sort of dear leader propaganda network that is more along the lines of Newsmax. Trump has often criticized Fox News for not being fawning enough of him.

Donald Trump is making it obvious. He plans to end the free press, which should serve as a wake-up call to all the corporate media outlets that have been enabling and normalizing him.

If Trump returns to power, he intends to end fundamental pillars of democracy.

The former president may start with MSNBC, but his attack on press freedom won’t end there.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.