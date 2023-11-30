A House Republican Is Threatening Jack Smith

Facebook

Rep. Clay Higgins warned Special Counsel Jack Smith that “his days are numbered.”

Rep. Higgins said on Newsmax, “So let me say regarding Jack Smith and his request for another list of American citizens under some alleged legitimate investigative effort. I’m I consider it a badge of honor to be on another one of Jack Smith’s list. So I just say that his days are numbered, and American patriots are not going to stand idly by.”

“His days are numbered” GOP Rep. Clay Higgins warns Special Counsel Jack Smith: “I’ll just say that his days are numbered and American patriots are not gonna stand idly by”pic.twitter.com/PeihoubyJX — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 30, 2023

Higgins left his threat veiled enough that he didn’t risk being criminally charged, but he was trying to intimidate the Special Counsel with a hint that MAGA is coming for him. Jack Smith has prosecuted war criminals, so he probably isn’t shaking in his shoes over a congressman from Louisiana.

The fear level of MAGA is perceptible by who and what they threaten. Rep. Higgins apparently views Jack Smith as a threat to Trump. What Higgins means by the claim that Smith’s days are numbered is open to interpretation, but it is a song of pure fear that Smith will get a conviction against the former president from one of Trump’s most loyal House Republicans.

