George Santos Jumps In A Car And Quickly Flees The Capitol After Getting Expelled

After George Santos was expelled from the House of Representatives, he did not speak to reporters but hopped into a waiting car and fled.

Here is the moment when Santos was expelled:

“Under clause 5.d of Rule 20 the chair announces to the House that in light of the expulsion of the gentleman from New York, Mr. Santos, the whole number of the house is now 434. ” pic.twitter.com/fKqFjx5ghr — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 1, 2023

George Santos reacted to his expulsion by fleeing the Capitol:

CNN’s Manu Raju and other reporters try to get a word with George Santos after the House votes to expel him, He says nothing, jumps into a car, and quickly leaves the scene. pic.twitter.com/7KdiUWrcwW — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 1, 2023

The final vote was 311-114-2. 105 House Republicans voted to expel Santos, even though the House leadership voted against it. Two Democrats also voted against expelling Santos, but they likely did so only because Santos has yet to be criminally convicted.

The George Santos ride has to come to an end. It should have never taken this long for Santos to be expelled. House Republicans, including Speaker Kevin McCarthy, knew about Santos’s criminality and corruption before the beginning of the current Congress.

Santos should have never been seated, but Republicans put their slim majority ahead of their duty to the House and to the nation.

George Santos is gone, and his next stop is likely federal prison.

