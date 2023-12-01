The Republican Running To Replace George Santos Just Crashed And Burned On CNN

Facebook

Kellen Curry, the Republican running to replace George Santos in the House, had a disaster of an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, where he refused to answer basic questions.

Video:

Jake Tapper wrecks Kellen Curry, the Republican running to replace George Santos, with basic direct questions. Tapper: (Santos) is a piker compared to Donald Trump. And yet you don’t have anything to say about him. pic.twitter.com/oNaiy2iZzY — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 1, 2023

After Curry dodged a chance to offer an opinion on Trump, Jake Tapper said, “But you can’t not give me an opinion on the most popular Republican in the Republican party right now. The leading Republican presidential candidate, if you don’t think George Santos is fit to be in Congress, you must have an opinion about whether Donald Trump is fit to be in the White House.

Curry responded, “At the end of the day, the American people are going to decide what I’m asking you. We are in, we are Jake, we are, we are in a vigorous debate right now. Uh There, there, there’s not just Donald Trump, there’s Nikki Haley, there’s Ron DeSantis right now. They’re duking it out for who’s gonna be the standard bearer of the party. And so we’ll see how it shakes out.

Tapper tried again, “Yeah, but who do you like? You must have a preference? Those are, you got a lot of good candidates in the race? Who do you like?”

Curry said, “Absolutely. I’m gonna support the Republican nominee at the end of the day.”

Tapper growing a bit exasperated, “It’s not the end of the day. It’s only 4:23. Who do you like?”

After more Curry dodging, Tapper asked, “Well, Ken, with all due respect, you had a lot to say about George Santos. He’s now gone. And George Santos, uh who had certainly a lot of embarrassing things that he did said and was, uh it was, has been accused of and is charged with is a piker compared to Donald Trump. And yet you don’t have anything to say about him.”

Curry said, “Well, Jake, I know what you’re trying to do here.”

Tapper replied, “I’m not trying to do anything.”

This Is How Toxic Trump Is

Expect to see lots of other Republican candidates do the exact same thing that Curry did. Jake Tapper was not asking controversial questions. Tapper asked a House candidate for an opinion on Donald Trump and which candidate he supported in the Republican presidential primary and was treated like he was asking a question that could destroy Curry’s campaign.

Republicans are about to hand their presidential nomination to a man who is so toxic that Republican candidates won’t answer questions about him, because the answers may destroy their campaigns.

Democrats are favored to win the seat of the former Rep. Santos, and after Kellen Curry’s disastrous performance on CNN, it is easy to see why.

