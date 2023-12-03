Liz Cheney Says House Republicans Are A Threat To The Nation

Facebook

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) warned that the House Republicans are a threat to the nation and can’t remain in the majority.

Cheney said to CBS Sunday Morning, “I believe very strongly in those principles and ideals that have defined the Republican Party, but the Republican Party of today has made a choice, and they haven’t chosen the Constitution, and so I do think it presents a threat if the Republicans are in the majority in January 2025,”

Video:

The threat is being made explicitly clear. While it is unlikely that House Republicans will keep the majority, having Mike Johnson as Speaker, if they did, could set the stage for Trump to undermine a defeat to Joe Biden and return to the Oval Office.

Former Rep. Cheney isn’t dabbling in science fiction.

If Republicans would keep the House, the door would be wide open for Trump to overturn an election that he lost.

The American people need to listen to Liz Cheney. Mike Johnson is a dangerous Trump cultist who believes that the Bible comes before the Constitution. The threat to America doesn’t begin and end with Trump. Donald Trump has turned the Republican Party into an anti-democracy party, and to protect democracy, Republicans must be kept out of power.

